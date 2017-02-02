Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ice Cube Is Giving You A First Look At His New Film ‘Fist Fight’

Enjoy!

22 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Our boy Ice Cube has a hilarious new movie coming out called Fist Fight, which hits theaters on February 17.

In it, Ice Cube plays a mean teacher named Ron Strickland. On the last day of the year, mild-mannered high school English teacher Andy Campbell (played by Charlie Day) is trying his best to keep it together amidst senior pranks, a dysfunctional administration, and budget cuts that put jobs on the line. After a run-in with Strickland, Cube’s character challenges Mr. Campbell to an all-out rumble after school.

I managed to get my hands on this exclusive clip from the film. Check it out above!

