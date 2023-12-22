Listen Live
Simone Biles: Named AP Female Athlete Of The Year

Simone Biles: Named AP Female Athlete Of The Year

Published on December 22, 2023

Simone Biles Named AP Female Athlete Of The Year
Simone Biles is the Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year for a third time.
The title makes her the fourth woman in the last 50 years to earn the honor three times.
Biles was followed by Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark and Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati of the World Cup champion Spanish soccer team.
Biles competed this summer and fall for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics.
She won all of her all-around competitions and took four gold medals and one silver at October’s world championships.
Biles previously won AP Female Athlete of the Year in 2016, and 2019.
Named Simone Biles

