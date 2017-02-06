See The Full 84 Lumber Commercial From The Super Bowl That Will Bring You To Tears

See The Full 84 Lumber Commercial From The Super Bowl That Will Bring You To Tears

1 hour ago

Nia Noelle
Last night during the Big Game there were many commercials about America and inclusion but some commercials got cut or edited by the network including the 84 Lumber commercial.

The commercial is centered around a month and daughter who are trying to make it to the United Sates by foot to a better life.  It shows the brutal voyage that many families have tried but many have succeeded in.  And when the mother and daughter make it to the border only to find a huge wall in the way… well that will bring you tears.


Amy Smiley, 84 Lumber’s director of marketing was told by Fox that there were, “concerns about some of the elements” in the initial spot and so when the network ultimately rejected the ad last month, she “understood their reasons.”



 

Continue reading See The Full 84 Lumber Commercial From The Super Bowl That Will Bring You To Tears

Photos