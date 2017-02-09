Steph Curry & Misty Copeland Slam Under Armour CEO For His Trump Comments

Everyday more evidence comes forth that proves Donald Trump has the entire country divided.

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is the latest public figure to openly endorse the new president, which obviously meant the backlash would soon come. But what Plank probably didn’t expect is that it would come from his own clients.

UA endorsers The Rock, Misty Copeland and Steph Curry have all spoken out against the businessman, who called Trump an “asset” to the country. The Golden State Warriors star told Mercury News, “I agree with the description, if you remove the ‘et’ from asset. I spent all day yesterday on the phone with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue.”

Plank reportedly reassured Curry that his Trump compliment was meant in the business sense and not in regards to the President’s controversial statements and policies affecting minorities and immigrants.

The Rock took to Instagram to respond with a lengthy post about the brand. He wrote, “I appreciate and welcome the feedback from people who disagree (and agree) with Kevin Plank’s words on CNBC, but these are neither my words, nor my beliefs. His words were divisive and lacking in perspective. Inadvertently creating a situation where the personal political opinions of UA’s partners and its employees were overshadowed by the comments of its CEO.”

He continued, “We don’t partner with a brand casually. I partner with brands I trust and with people who share my same values. That means a commitment to diversity, inclusion, community, open-mindedness and some serious hard work. Debate is healthy. But in a time of widespread disagreement, so is loyalty.”

Misty Copeland also took to social media to address Plank’s comments. She wrote, “I have always appreciated the great support and platform that Under Armour has given me to represent my community, gender, and career on the world stage. However, I strongly disagree with Kevin Plank’s recent comments in support of Trump as recently reported. It is important to me that he, and UA, take public action to clearly communicate and reflect our common values in order for us to effectively continue to work towards our shared goal of trying to motivate ALL people to be their best selves.”

Under Armour released a statement following the controversy:

“We engage in policy, not politics…We believe in advocating for fair trade, an inclusive immigration policy that welcomes the best and the brightest and those seeking opportunity in the great tradition of our country, and tax reform that drives hiring to help create new jobs globally, across America and in Baltimore.”