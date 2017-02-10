Emmett Till’s Cousins Call For New Probe After New Revelations About Accuser

Photo by

National
Home > National

Emmett Till’s Cousins Call For New Probe After New Revelations About Accuser

Wheeler Parker and Deborah Watts, "say that a re-investigation is needed to settle lingering questions" after his accuser admits to a lie that provoked a lynch mob to kill then-14-year-old Till.

3 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

Emmett Till‘s relatives are seeking a new investigation after a new book reveals that the woman, who incited a White lynch mob to kill him after she felt threatened, made up the story, reports NBC News.

Historian Timothy Tyson reveals in his new book, The Blood of Emmett Till, that Carolyn Bryant Donham, now 82, confessed to a lie that provoked the lynch mob to kill then-14-year-old Till, notes the report.

Now, Till’s cousins, Wheeler Parker and Deborah Watts, “say that a re-investigation is needed to settle lingering questions. Among them: Whether an as-yet unidentified person, possibly a woman, was with Till’s killers the night he was abducted,” writes NBC:

“If there is any chance to reopen the case, I hope they will take this opportunity to do it now,” Watts told the Associated Press.

Donham initially testified in defense of Till’s killers, J. W. Milam and his half-brother, Roy Bryant during their trial on September 23, 1955. Though they initially denied the charges, Milam and Bryant admitted to the murder of Till during an interview with Look magazine months later.

During the trial, Donham stated Till “had grabbed her and verbally threatened her,” as well as whistled at her after buying two packs of gum. The all-male, all-white jury deliberated for 67-minutes before finding Milam and Bryant not guilty.

The case has a good chance of being reopened after President Obama signed a measure that would give the FBI the chance to reopen more cold cases from the Civil Rights Era.

SOURCE: NBC News

SEE ALSO:

Emmett Till Accuser Lied About Claims That Led To Lynching: Report

President Obama Signs ‘Emmett Till Bill’ To Reopen Civil Rights Cold Cases

10 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Continue reading 10 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

10 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama

Carolyn Bryant Donham , Emmett Till

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 week ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 4 weeks ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 1 month ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 1 month ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 2 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos