Emmett Till’s Cousins Call For New Probe After New Revelations About Accuser

Emmett Till‘s relatives are seeking a new investigation after a new book reveals that the woman, who incited a White lynch mob to kill him after she felt threatened, made up the story, reports NBC News.

Historian Timothy Tyson reveals in his new book, The Blood of Emmett Till, that Carolyn Bryant Donham, now 82, confessed to a lie that provoked the lynch mob to kill then-14-year-old Till, notes the report.

Now, Till’s cousins, Wheeler Parker and Deborah Watts, “say that a re-investigation is needed to settle lingering questions. Among them: Whether an as-yet unidentified person, possibly a woman, was with Till’s killers the night he was abducted,” writes NBC:

“If there is any chance to reopen the case, I hope they will take this opportunity to do it now,” Watts told the Associated Press.

Donham initially testified in defense of Till’s killers, J. W. Milam and his half-brother, Roy Bryant during their trial on September 23, 1955. Though they initially denied the charges, Milam and Bryant admitted to the murder of Till during an interview with Look magazine months later.

During the trial, Donham stated Till “had grabbed her and verbally threatened her,” as well as whistled at her after buying two packs of gum. The all-male, all-white jury deliberated for 67-minutes before finding Milam and Bryant not guilty.

The case has a good chance of being reopened after President Obama signed a measure that would give the FBI the chance to reopen more cold cases from the Civil Rights Era.

