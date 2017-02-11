Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown Engagement File Photo

Lost Files: Whitney Houston Interview with Barbara Walters from 1993

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
It’s been 5 years since Whitney Houston earned her wings so we dug out an iconic interview from 1993 with Barbara Walters.  Whitney was at the top of her game, a new mother, a new home and married to Bobby Brown.  Sit back and go down memory lane with the Whitney we loved and adored

Part 1

 

Part 2

The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston

