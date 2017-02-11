Lost Files: Whitney Houston Interview with Barbara Walters from 1993

It’s been 5 years since Whitney Houston earned her wings so we dug out an iconic interview from 1993 with Barbara Walters. Whitney was at the top of her game, a new mother, a new home and married to Bobby Brown. Sit back and go down memory lane with the Whitney we loved and adored
Part 1
Part 2
The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston
16 photos Launch gallery
The Most Touching Photos Of Bobbi Kristina & Whitney Houston
1. Rest In Peace Bobbi Kristina BrownSource:Instagram 1 of 16
2. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 2 of 16
3. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 3 of 16
4. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 4 of 16
5. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love5 of 16
6. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love6 of 16
7. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love7 of 16
8. A Mother/ Daughter’s Lovev8 of 16
9. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 9 of 16
10. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 10 of 16
11. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 11 of 16
12. A Mother/ Daughter’s LoveSource:Instagram 12 of 16
13. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love13 of 16
14. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love14 of 16
15. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love15 of 16
16. A Mother/ Daughter’s Love16 of 16
comments – Add Yours