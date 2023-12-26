Beyoncé’s Childhood Home Catches On Fire On Christmas Day

Despite a major fire in their Third Ward house, a family was safe after reports that Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s childhood home in the 2410 block of Rosedale Street went up in flames.

When they arrived at 2:07 a.m., the Houston Fire Department responded to the two-story house fire. After putting out most of the fire, firefighters had to cut into the roof to clear the attic.

The homeowners self-evacuated with their two young children before HFD arrived. No injuries have been reported, firefighters said.

Beyoncé Knowles’ family bought the 2400 Rosedale home in 1982 and resided there until she was five. She took pictures of the home while on her Renaissance World Tour in her hometown. The cause of the fire was investigated.