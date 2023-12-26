Listen Live
Cardi B & Offset: Spend Christmas Together Post-Split

Published on December 26, 2023

Cardi B and Offset Spend Christmas Together Post-Split
Cardi B and Offset celebrated Christmas with their kids.
The rappers posted Christmas footage on Instagram Stories after splitting up. The on-and-off couple’s social media posts focused on their children Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2, who received toys, jewelry, and sneakers.

Cardi posted on Instagram that the babies had their own Christmas trees, and she showed off her dining room and kitchen decor.

Their Christmas reunion may reveal their future, as the estranged pair will perform at separate Fontainebleau Hotel New Year’s Eve concerts at the end of the month.
  • Will Offset and Cardi work it out this time, or are they done?

