Cardi B & Offset: Spend Christmas Together Post-Split

CLOSE
Cardi B and Offset Spend Christmas Together Post-Split
Cardi B and Offset celebrated Christmas with their kids.
The rappers posted Christmas footage on Instagram Stories after splitting up. The on-and-off couple’s social media posts focused on their children Kulture, 5, and Wave, 2, who received toys, jewelry, and sneakers.
Cardi posted on Instagram that the babies had their own Christmas trees, and she showed off her dining room and kitchen decor.
Their Christmas reunion may reveal their future, as the estranged pair will perform at separate Fontainebleau Hotel New Year’s Eve concerts at the end of the month.
- Will Offset and Cardi work it out this time, or are they done?
More from 100.3
-
Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61
-
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To Rising Electropop Songstress
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Diabetes Awareness Month: How To Travel Smart With Type 1 Diabetes
-
Katt Williams is Headed Back Home
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop