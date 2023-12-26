You Will Never Believe What Mariah Carey Is Retiring From???

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

“It’s Just Better For Me”: $350m Rich Mariah Carey Won’t Ever Drive Again And It’s Not Because She Has Too Much Money

The most fabulous diva, Mariah Carey, surprised fans on The Jennifer Hudson Show when she announced that she was retiring from driving.

Carey is a licensed driver, but her license expired seven years ago, and she has no intention of renewing it.

“If there were one street that I could say, OK, this is a safe street for me to drive, I would do that. But the thing is, it’s just better for me to go with somebody in the car and not drive,” said Carey.