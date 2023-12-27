Cincinnati: How Long Do You Have To Return Christmas Gifts?

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

How Long Do You Have To Return Christmas Gifts?

An estimated $173 billion worth of holiday presents are expected to be returned this year – and many retailers are giving you some extra time to do so.

Here are the deadlines for holiday returns for several major retailers:

Best Buy: Jan. 13th

Apple: Jan. 15th

Amazon: Jan. 31st

Macy’s: Jan. 31st

Walmart: Jan. 31st

Target: Jan. 24th for most electronics, otherwise 90 days from purchase date