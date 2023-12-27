Cincinnati: How Long Do You Have To Return Christmas Gifts?

CLOSE
How Long Do You Have To Return Christmas Gifts?
An estimated $173 billion worth of holiday presents are expected to be returned this year – and many retailers are giving you some extra time to do so.
Here are the deadlines for holiday returns for several major retailers:
Best Buy: Jan. 13th
Apple: Jan. 15th
Amazon: Jan. 31st
Macy’s: Jan. 31st
Walmart: Jan. 31st
Target: Jan. 24th for most electronics, otherwise 90 days from purchase date
- How often do you return Christmas gifts?
