Cincinnati: How Long Do You Have To Return Christmas Gifts?

Cincinnati: How Long Do You Have To Return Christmas Gifts?

Published on December 27, 2023

How Long Do You Have To Return Christmas Gifts?
An estimated $173 billion worth of holiday presents are expected to be returned this year – and many retailers are giving you some extra time to do so.
Here are the deadlines for holiday returns for several major retailers:
Best Buy: Jan. 13th
Apple: Jan. 15th
Amazon: Jan. 31st
Macy’s: Jan. 31st
Walmart: Jan. 31st
Target: Jan. 24th for most electronics, otherwise 90 days from purchase date
  • How often do you return Christmas gifts?

