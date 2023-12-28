Cincinnati: New Police Data Shows Violent Crime Decrease In The City

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

New data show that violent crime has decreased from last year.

According to the Police department, the crime has gone down.

Via WLWT

“It affects the community real bad because we lost a lot of young people,” said Rufus Johnson, founder of Real Truth Inc. “Senseless violence with drive-by shootings. It just has been one of those years where a lot of young people were affected.”

Johnson is one of many community activists working to put a stop to gun violence in Cincinnati.

CPD releases a crime analysis report every other week. As we look at the number, total violent crime is down 6 percent across Cincinnati.

So far this year – there were 322 shootings in Cincinnati, with 386 victims. June recorded the highest number of shootings with 51, followed by May with 46. Homicides were down 9 percent compared to 2022. Aggravated assaults were down 8 percent.