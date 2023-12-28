100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Biggest Celebrity Splits Of 2023

As 2023 comes to an end, so do many of our favorite celebrity relationships.

One of the biggest celebrity splits of the year was Huge Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Jackman after 27 years of marriage.

The couple released a joint statement saying, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and

we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

In a very public divorce, Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner made headlines throughout the year, with details of their personal life and prenup.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari went their separate ways after 14 months of marriage.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez split after tying the knot in May 2021 but “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship,” according to sources.

After seven years of marriage, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello went their separate ways and released a statement saying, “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we

politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised fans with their separation this year, and Sophie seems to have already moved on to one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors, Peregrine Pearson.

Former NFL player Bobby McCray and his wife Khadijah Haqq announced their marriage was ending on socials, with Khadijah saying, “Now more than ever, I have been relying on prayer.”