Barack Obama Shares His Best Movies Of 2023

Former president Barack Obama has shared his favorite movies of 2023.

https://x.com/BarackObama/status/1740115514892919081?s=20

On this list were Rustin, Leave the World Behind, and American Symphony, which were titles from his production company, Higher Ground.

Other titles listed include Air, Past Lives, Oppenheimer, and Police Society.