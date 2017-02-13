Ferguson Police Slow To Investigate Attempted Murder Of Protest Organizer

Photo by

National
Home > National

Ferguson Police Slow To Investigate Attempted Murder Of Protest Organizer

Mya Aaten-White survived a near fatal injury, but investigators have dragged their feet on finding the shooter.

3 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

Someone shot Mya Aaten-White in the head during the height of protests in Ferguson, Missouri over the fatal police shooting in August 2014 of Michael Brown.

KWMU, a St. Louis public radio station, described the shooting as an “ambush.” Just before midnight on Aug. 12, Aaten-White was walking to her car after organizing a group of student protesters. Suddenly, gunshots rang out, one of them lodged in Aaten-White’s forehead—nearly killing her.

“I think it had to be the fourth or fifth bullet that actually hit me,” Aaten-White, 27, told the radio station. “I felt like my brain, my whole head had been cracked open.”

A witness carried her to a nearby house. The St. Louis County Police wrote an incident report. Later, the Ferguson Police Department took over the case but did practically no investigation, she told the news outlet.

“That lack of follow-up, it really disturbed me. It just seemed like they brushed it under the rug,” said Aaten-White, who at that time had recently returned home after graduating from Howard University.

More than two years later, the Ferguson Police Department is still investigating the case. So far, the department has failed to make an arrest.

During the uprising, the police had its hands full. The detective assigned to Aaten-White’s case left the department, KWMU learned. Police officials told the news outlet that another detective is in charge but refused to make that person available or share any information about the case.

Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, told KWMU that there’s little chance—at this point—that the police will solve the case.

“If the suspect isn’t apprehended within, quite literally hours of the event, certainly a day or so, then after that it becomes increasingly unlikely that an arrest will be made,” Rosenfeld stated.

Making matters worse, Missouri’s statute of limitation for attempted murder is just three years.

“I’m not guaranteed safety on any given day,” Aaten-White told KWMU. “I don’t know who shot me, so they could try again.”

SOURCE: KWMU

SEE ALSO:

Judge Approves Police Reform Agreement Between Ferguson, DOJ

Ferguson Names Veteran Miami Officer As New Police Chief

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

28 photos Launch gallery

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Continue reading 30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

30 Black Women Who Died In Police Custody

Ferguson Police , Michael Brown , Mya Aaten-White , Protest Organizer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 2 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 2 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 4 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 5 months ago
Dayton Man Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Have…
 6 months ago
“The Get Down” Produced By Nas Coming to…
 6 months ago
Photos