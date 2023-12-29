Rihanna: Hints At Wanting A Baby Girl Next

CLOSE
Rihanna’s lightning-fast affair with A$AP Rocky began in 2020, and they now have two children.
RZA, their first child, was born in May 2022. Eight months later, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy. The couple had their second child, Riot Rose, in August 2023.
Rihanna has been hinting at the possibility of having another child, expressing a desire for a girl. At the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Launch Party, Justin Sylvester of E! News asked, “What is the
one thing you can’t do?” to which Rihanna responded, “So far, have daughters. I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”
- If Rihanna were to have a girl, should she name her after herself?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
Coney Island Permanently Closing After 137 Years
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Dawn Richard’s Style Evolution From Danity Kane To Rising Electropop Songstress
-
Diabetes Awareness Month: How To Travel Smart With Type 1 Diabetes
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
R&B Cincy's 12 Days of Christmas
-
9 Times Tina Turner’s Style Made Her The Queen Of Rock & Roll