Rihanna: Hints At Wanting A Baby Girl Next

Published on December 29, 2023

Rihanna’s lightning-fast affair with A$AP Rocky began in 2020, and they now have two children.
RZA, their first child, was born in May 2022. Eight months later, Rihanna announced her second pregnancy. The couple had their second child, Riot Rose, in August 2023.
Rihanna has been hinting at the possibility of having another child, expressing a desire for a girl. At the FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Launch Party, Justin Sylvester of E! News asked, “What is the

one thing you can’t do?” to which Rihanna responded, “So far, have daughters. I’m batting at 75 percent for a boy next time. So, we’ll just keep our fingers crossed.”
  • If Rihanna were to have a girl, should she name her after herself?

