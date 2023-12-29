Cincinnati: New Year’s Eve Safety Tips

100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Here are some New Year’s Eve safety tips this weekend.

Law enforcement is reminding you, not to drink and drive.

Via WLWT

“Any alcohol is going to cause some decrease in your capabilities and coordination. It even affects your ability to react to changes in light and dark when you’re driving at night,” Harry Plotnick, Forensic Toxicology Consultant said.

Ohio State Highway Patrol shared numbers, stating last year during the four day New Year’s holiday weekend, there were nine deadly crashes where alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Troopers also arrested 219 impaired drivers.

OSHP said even sober drivers should remain alert, giving other cars space and that if you see someone driving in a chaotic manner, you can dial #677 to report it.

Those looking to spend the night out can utilize rideshares like Uber or Lyft.