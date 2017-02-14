Meet The First Self Made Female Millionaire! She’s Black

Did you know that the first self made female millionaire was black? Madame C.J. Walker suffered from extreme stress as a single mother and began loosing her hair. She turned his loss into net worth…. watch how she did it here:
Beauty & Hair YouTubers/Bloggers You Should Follow In 2017
1. Shirley B. Eniag – 722,801 subscribers on YouTubeSource:Instagram 1 of 9
2. Vanessa – 25,913 followers on InstagramSource:Instagram 2 of 9
3. Tremiyya – 169K followers on InstagramSource:Instagram 3 of 9
4. Halima – 76,932 subscribers on YouTubeSource:Instagram 4 of 9
5. The Glam Twinz – 575,113 subscribers on YouTubeSource:Instagram 5 of 9
6. Symphani Soto – 233,573 subscribers on YouTubeSource:Instagram 6 of 9
7. Vicky Logan – 264,829 subscribers on YouTubeSource:Instagram 7 of 9
8. Raven Elyse – 433,275 subscribers on YouTubeSource:Instagram 8 of 9
9. Jackie Aina – 1,015,922 subscribers on YouTubeSource:Instagram 9 of 9
