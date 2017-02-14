Meet The First Self Made Female Millionaire! She’s Black

Meet The First Self Made Female Millionaire! She’s Black

Nia Noelle
Did you know that the first self made female millionaire was black?  Madame C.J. Walker suffered from extreme stress as a single mother and began loosing her hair.  She turned his loss into net worth…. watch how she did it here:



Photos