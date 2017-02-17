Black College Leaders Plan Meeting With Trump, GOP Lawmakers

Photo by

Black College Leaders Plan Meeting With Trump, GOP Lawmakers

Officials will discuss overcoming funding and enrollment challenges during Feb. 28 session.

16 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leaders from more than 100 historically Black colleges plan to meet with President Donald Trump and GOP lawmakers to discuss challenges facing schools on Feb. 28, reports The Charlotte Post.

From The Charlotte Post:

The meeting, spearheaded by South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Mark Walker of North Carolina, will bring leaders from the nation’s 100-plus HBCUs to the Library of Congress on Feb. 28 to meet with Republican officials and supporters and discuss ways for the colleges and universities to work with the federal government and corporations.

…There were more than 231,000 students at these schools in 2014, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Almost 80 percent were black. Total enrollment at HBCUs declined from 326,614 to 294,316 between 2010-2014, according to the latest information available from National Center for Education Statistics. The percentage of black college students attending a historically black college or university also dropped from 18 percent of the overall total in 1976 to 8 percent in 2014.

Johnny Taylor, president of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, said since Republicans are in charge of the White House and Congress, HBCUs cannot afford not to have discussions with the GOP about their future. “The reality is that if you don’t have Republican support, you may not have federal support at all,” said Taylor, whose organization works to support HBCUs and their students.

The forthcoming meeting will include “discussions about opportunity, strengthening relationships and the importance of HBCUs as well as a luncheon and wrap-up tour at the National Museum of African American History and Culture, reports the New Pittsburgh Courier.

SOURCE: The Charlotte PostNew Pittsburgh Courier

Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) are cornerstones of the African-American community and their graduates have shaped national politics, entertainment, business and academia. There are 106 HBCUs across the nation and each one provides a culturally rich and exemplary academic experience for their diverse and highly motivated students. In this photo gallery, <a href="http://newsone.com">NewsOne.com</a&gt; recognizes HBCU graduates who have been successful leaders and trailblazers in their respective fields. While this list is by no means comprehensive, it is an eclectic sampling of the greatness that our HBCUs produce.

