'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Has Had Quite A Few Run-Ins With The Cops

Thug life?

7 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Danielle Bregoli first appeared on Dr. Phil back in 2016 as a troubled 13-year-old who constantly stole her mother’s car and received disapproval from the female audience. Bregoli responded by daring the audience to “cash me ousside.” You can see the full video below.


Since then, the name stuck and the now popular “Cash Me Ousside” girl continues to have a track record with Florida cops. It’s revealed that from February 19, 2016 to February 8, 2017, the cops were called to her house fifty-one times. Of those times, ten were for a domestic incident, seven for a runaway/missing juvenile and seven times were for a verbal threat. Even over the course of ten days, reports show the cops were called fifteen times.

It seems progress has yet to be made with the unstable teen if law enforcement is constantly relied on for intervention.

