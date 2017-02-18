ROBIN THICKE – PAULA PATTON SQUARE – In Custody War – Police Had To Come

Robin and Paula got into it again in their custody war, and cops rushed to the scene again.
Thursday at a Malibu park, where Paula was supposed to hand off 6-year-old Julian to the court-appointed monitor so Robin could have his visit. We’re told Robin was also present, but here lies the conflict.
Paula has a restraining order but he never came close to her. The sources say Paula was an hour late and when she arrived she refused to give Julian to the monitor. Our Paula sources say the monitor arrived at 3:13 PM and she arrived exactly on time at 3:30 PM.
