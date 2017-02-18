Robin and Paula got into it again in their custody war, and cops rushed to the scene again.

Thursday at a Malibu park, where Paula was supposed to hand off 6-year-old Julian to the court-appointed monitor so Robin could have his visit. We’re told Robin was also present, but here lies the conflict.

Paula has a restraining order but he never came close to her. The sources say Paula was an hour late and when she arrived she refused to give Julian to the monitor. Our Paula sources say the monitor arrived at 3:13 PM and she arrived exactly on time at 3:30 PM.

Celebrity Weddings 26 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Weddings 1. The Obamas 1 of 26 2. Ice T & Coco 2 of 26 3. Snoop Dogg and Shante 3 of 26 4. Beyonce 4 of 26 5. Bill & Hillary Clinton 5 of 26 6. Mary J. Blige 6 of 26 7. wadeunion 7 of 26 8. Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert 8 of 26 9. Kandi Burris 9 of 26 10. Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon 10 of 26 11. Sherri Shepard & Lamar Sally 11 of 26 12. John Legend 12 of 26 13. TI and Tiny 13 of 26 14. Will Smith & Jada Pinkett-Smith 14 of 26 15. Kelly Rowland 15 of 26 16. Whitney Houston & Bobby Brown 16 of 26 17. Monica & Shannon Brown 17 of 26 18. Rev Run & Justine 18 of 26 19. Debbie Rowe & Michael Jackson 19 of 26 20. Meagan Good 20 of 26 21. Bobby Brown 21 of 26 22. Alicia Keys 22 of 26 23. Carmelo Anthony & Lala 23 of 26 24. Kim Kardashian & Kanye West 24 of 26 25. Nene & Greg Leaks 25 of 26 26. Tia Mowry 26 of 26 Skip ad Continue reading ROBIN THICKE – PAULA PATTON SQUARE – In Custody War – Police Had To Come Celebrity Weddings

Source TMZ