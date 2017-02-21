Burger King’s Owner Buying Popeyes for $1.8 Billion

The sale is expected to close in April of this year.
Restaurant Brands International, the parents company fast food heavyweights Burger King and Tim Hortons, will acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion, the companies announced Tuesday morning.
The chicken-centered Popeyes, founded in New Orleans in 1972, has 2,600 restaurants in the U.S. and 25 other countries. It adds to the more than 20,000 restaurants owned by RBI.
“Popeyes is a powerful brand with rich Louisiana heritage that resonates with guests around the world,” RBI CEO Daniel Schwartz said in a release.
Article Courtesy of WCVB-TV Boston
First Picture Courtesy of Jim McKinley and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Scott Olson and Getty Images
