Burger King’s Owner Buying Popeyes for $1.8 Billion

1 day ago

Alea Jo
Company Signs

Source: Jim McKinley / Getty


The sale is expected to close in April of this year.

 

Restaurant Brands International, the parents company fast food heavyweights Burger King and Tim Hortons, will acquire Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen for $1.8 billion, the companies announced Tuesday morning.

The chicken-centered Popeyes, founded in New Orleans in 1972, has 2,600 restaurants in the U.S. and 25 other countries. It adds to the more than 20,000 restaurants owned by RBI.

“Popeyes is a powerful brand with rich Louisiana heritage that resonates with guests around the world,” RBI CEO Daniel Schwartz said in a release.

Burger King Fiscal Fourth Quarter Earnings Drop 17 Percent As Sales Drop

Source: Scott Olson / Getty


