Chaka Khan: Is She Done With Touring???

Chaka Khan Done With Touring, Doesn’t Care About Her Legacy

The singer has confirmed that she intends to stop touring.

Chaka Khan will continue to perform live on select occasions

“Some people, that’s all they have, you know? I got this rich-ass life. I’ve got great-grandchildren I want to get to

know better,” she stated. “So I will not do another tour. I’ll do dates, but it won’t look like a tour. They’ll be far

enough apart that I can have time to sleep in between.”

Chaka claims that she doesn’t “really care” about her musical legacy. “I would hope that some of my s### has

some longevity, but if it doesn’t, that’ll be because hopefully somebody better has come along,” she said.