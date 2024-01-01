Chaka Khan: Is She Done With Touring???

CLOSE
Chaka Khan Done With Touring, Doesn’t Care About Her Legacy
The singer has confirmed that she intends to stop touring.
Chaka Khan will continue to perform live on select occasions
“Some people, that’s all they have, you know? I got this rich-ass life. I’ve got great-grandchildren I want to get to
know better,” she stated. “So I will not do another tour. I’ll do dates, but it won’t look like a tour. They’ll be far
enough apart that I can have time to sleep in between.”
Chaka claims that she doesn’t “really care” about her musical legacy. “I would hope that some of my s### has
some longevity, but if it doesn’t, that’ll be because hopefully somebody better has come along,” she said.
- What is your favorite song by Chaka?
