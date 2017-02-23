Features
Home > Features

Watch: Off-Duty Cop Pulls Gun On Teenagers

...for being on his lawn.

8 hours ago

Alea Jo
Leave a comment

Shooting In Lower Manhattan Federal Building

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty


Protests erupted on Wednesday after a video emerged of an off-duty cop pulling his gun on a group of teenagers right before firing it.

According to a press release by the Anaheim, California police, the incident began when the teenagers walked across the officer’s property on Tuesday at 2:40pm. A confrontation ensued and the press release states “a 13-year-old male is alleged to have threatened to shoot the off-duty officer, at which time the officer attempted to detain the male until APD arrived.”

However, multiple videos show there is more to the story. Not only does the off-duty cop hold on to the 13-year old, Christian Dorscht, after he’s asked multiple times to be let go, but Christian insists he confronted the officer after he heard him demand a “c*nt” get off his yard. See for yourself in the videos below:



The 13-year old was arrested for criminal threats and battery and a 15-year-old was arrested for assault and battery. The officer remains unidentified and free of charges.

Protesters took to the streets one Wednesday with Gaby Hernandez, a spokesperson for a group that organized the protest, saying they want the “immediate arrest” of the officer for “child abuse”.

Another protester added “If it would have been a [white kid] this would have never happened.” He continues, “White kids don’t go through this….only people of Mexican descent or black people.”

We’ll continue to keep you updated as the protests and ongoing investigation continues.

police , Racism

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Watch: Off-Duty Cop Pulls Gun On Teenagers

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 3 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 3 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 month ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 1 month ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 3 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos