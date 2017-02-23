This Chicago Ad Agency’s #BlackAtWork Obstacle Course Is Seriously Lit

Havas Chicago, a global advertising company representing some of the world’s largest brands, decided to create a completely original concept in honor of Black History Month, Adweek reports.
A group of employees stirred their creative juices to build and design the #BlackAtWork “jobstacle” course, reflecting the microagressions and direct messaging people of color deal with in the corporate world, while also addressing the lack of diversity in the ad industry.
The company placed the course in the lobby of the building, inviting colleagues, as well as members of the public, to partake in the transformative experience. According to Adweek, the course will remain in the building until the end of the month.
One of the first obstacles labeled the “Beam Of Perception,” places a balancing beam between the words “lazy” and “angry,” a physical representation illustrating how difficult it is to dodge negative stereotypes. “Don’t trip, but one wrong step can change the way your co-workers see you,” the sign reads.
Tired of coworkers asking you questions about the latest dance moves and slang? Or, have you ever had a colleague blurt out a completely insensitive comment in your presence? Well, there’s a course for that! The “Speech Bubbles” or “Hollywood Shuffle” experience lists statements and questions like “Can you teach me how to dougie?” and “That’s so ghetto.”
“We are by no means perfect, but acknowledging the issue and talking about it is something we take really seriously,” Jason Peterson, the agency’s chief creative officer, told Adweek. “I think everyone needs to look at it and think about how we are going to change and act differently if we want this industry to evolve and be better.”
SOURCE: Adweek
SEE ALSO:
Google’s Parent Company Hires First Black Board Member
Savannah State Cheerleading Squad Is First HBCU To Capture Title
Here's What These People Would Do To Improve Education
46 photos Launch gallery
1. Akkitta Wellington Copelin
Source:StudioBooth
1 of 46
2. Nancy Ward
Source:StudioBooth
2 of 46
3. Keith Schenck
Source:StudioBooth
3 of 46
4. Patricia Vestal
Source:StudioBooth
4 of 46
5. Patrick Williams
Source:StudioBooth
5 of 46
6. Michael Scott Jones
Source:StudioBooth
6 of 46
7. Gloria Boyce-Charles
Source:StudioBooth
7 of 46
8. Karen Adebiyi
Source:StudioBooth
8 of 46
9. Jacueline Foster
Source:StudioBooth
9 of 46
10. Ronna Mora
Source:StudioBooth
10 of 46
11. Lois Sanford
Source:StudioBooth
11 of 46
12. Robert Thompson
Source:StudioBooth
12 of 46
13. Mark McPhee
Source:StudioBooth
13 of 46
14. Brenda Ricketts
Source:StudioBooth
14 of 46
15. Shirley Tolliver
Source:StudioBooth
15 of 46
16. Raleigh Swinton
Source:StudioBooth
16 of 46
17. Maxine Lewis
Source:StudioBooth
17 of 46
18. Rev. Kevin MCall
Source:StudioBooth
18 of 46
19. Frank Wyatt
Source:StudioBooth
19 of 46
20. Jaynaea Dillard-Strothers
Source:StudioBooth
20 of 46
21. Jewel
Source:StudioBooth
21 of 46
22. Kayla Wolf
Source:StudioBooth
22 of 46
23. Tylik McMillian
Source:studio booth
23 of 46
24. Rev. Dr. Jean C. Romulus
Source:studio booth
24 of 46
25. Lynette & Dana Williams
Source:studio booth
25 of 46
26. Dwayne Love
Source:studio booth
26 of 46
27. Marc Daniels
Source:StudioBooth
27 of 46
28. Shaquille Burns
Source:StudioBooth
28 of 46
29. Robert Gore
Source:StudioBooth
29 of 46
30. Dr. Charles H. F. Davis
Source:StudioBooth
30 of 46
31. Kerry M. Williams Sr.
Source:StudioBooth
31 of 46
32. Darrell Price
Source:StudioBooth
32 of 46
33. Pastor Warren A. Hall
Source:StudioBooth
33 of 46
34. Adrienne Chambers
Source:StudioBooth
34 of 46
35. James Gray
Source:StudioBooth
35 of 46
36. Pastor Terry Bronson
Source:StudioBooth
36 of 46
37. Faith T. Blackburne
Source:StudioBooth
37 of 46
38. Ilesha Graham
Source:StudioBooth
38 of 46
39. Lamar Grant
Source:StudioBooth
39 of 46
40. Rosa Jackson
Source:StudioBooth
40 of 46
41. Patricia Jordan
Source:StudioBooth
41 of 46
42. Katherine Bassett
Source:StudioBooth
42 of 46
43. Cheryl Anderson
Source:StudioBooth
43 of 46
44. Byron Jones
Source:StudioBooth
44 of 46
45. Mario Middleton
Source:StudioBooth
45 of 46
46. Rashid Mausi
Source:StudioBooth
46 of 46