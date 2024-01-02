Monica: Seemingly Passes Out At Houston Concert

CLOSE
https://x.com/TMZ/status/1741841259092676739?s=20
Our prayers are going out to Monica
She Seemingly Passes Out At Houston Concert
Monica appeared to have a scary moment on stage the other night.
Video has surfaced of Monica belting out “Angel of Mine,” in Houston. Later video shows what looks like the singer passing out right off stage.
Several fans took to social media and alluded to some kind of incident at Monica’s show on Saturday night.
One X user said, “The Houston streets are talking! They’re saying Monica left in an ambulance after passing out by the stairs.”
- Have you ever had a medical emergency in public? If so, what got you through it?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61
-
DL’s Top 10 Signs Your Wife Doesn’t Love You Anymore
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
R&B Cincy's 12 Days of Christmas