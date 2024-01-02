Listen Live
Monica: Seemingly Passes Out At Houston Concert

Published on January 2, 2024

Our prayers are going out to Monica

She Seemingly Passes Out At Houston Concert
Monica appeared to have a scary moment on stage the other night.
Video has surfaced of Monica belting out “Angel of Mine,” in Houston. Later video shows what looks like the singer passing out right off stage.

Several fans took to social media and alluded to some kind of incident at Monica’s show on Saturday night.
One X user said, “The Houston streets are talking! They’re saying Monica left in an ambulance after passing out by the stairs.”
  • Have you ever had a medical emergency in public? If so, what got you through it?

 

Monica

