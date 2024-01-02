CLOSE
Cardi B Says She Was ‘Fighting For Her Life’ Ahead Of New Year’s Eve Show
Ahead of her performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, Cardi B said she was “fighting for her life.”
She told fans in an Insta story that she had been struggling with illness. She said, “I am fighting for my life right now. I’m literally fighting for my life right now. Like, I am so sick and I don’t understand
why because when I was in New York I was going out in sweaters, toes out, everything. I was good. Soon as I landed in Miami bro… I’ve been telling people I am allergic to Miami. I’m allergic to
Florida. I’m allergic to this state. Like I’m allergic to this state.”
She continued, “Well, I’ve been fighting for three days and I have a huge performance later. Huge performance like I get that it’s New Year’s but I have this huge performance. And I’m fighting,
fighting.”
She did fight and made it to her performance, joined by Megan Thee Stallion.
- What was your favorite performance for the New Year’s Eve shows?
