Cincinnati: Gas Prices Have Dropped

Published on January 3, 2024

 Gas prices have dropped in the Nati
Gas prices are off to a promising start in 2024.
According to the website GasBuddy.com, prices have dropped below $3 in much of the U.S.
The current national average is $3.10 per gallon, but the median price is $2.79 and could drop lower in the
coming weeks.
Experts expect gas prices to start climbing again as we approach the summer months.
  • Do you pay daily attention to gas prices?

