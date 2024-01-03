Cincinnati: Gas Prices Have Dropped

CLOSE
Gas prices have dropped in the Nati
Gas prices are off to a promising start in 2024.
According to the website GasBuddy.com, prices have dropped below $3 in much of the U.S.
The current national average is $3.10 per gallon, but the median price is $2.79 and could drop lower in the
coming weeks.
Experts expect gas prices to start climbing again as we approach the summer months.
- Do you pay daily attention to gas prices?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Star André Braugher Has Died At 61
-
***Warning Ladies: We Now Know How Big Shaq's Junk Is*** [VIDEO]
-
DL’s Top 10 Signs Your Wife Doesn’t Love You Anymore
-
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
-
Rhythm on the River Entertainment/Performance Schedule