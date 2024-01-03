100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Confused For Fat Joe ‘On Ozempic’ In New Pic

After Jada Pinkett Smith shared a selfie on Instagram on Tuesday, January 2, that provoked jokes about them looking alike, Fat Joe became a hot topic on social media.

The actress shared a mirror selfie of herself with a freshly shaved head, aviator sunglasses, and leg warmers made of denim.

“I think jean leg warmers is where it’s at for me in 2024,” she wrote in the caption. Fans quickly jumped in the comments, comparing her to Fat Joe.

“I thought Fat Joe was on Ozempic,” a commentator said on X. “Somebody said Jada Crack .. she the new member of Terror Squad,” another tweeted.