Keyshia Cole: Will Perform At Barclays Center In March 2024

Keyshia Cole: Will Perform At Barclays Center In March 2024

Published on January 3, 2024

Keyshia Cole will perform at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on March 10 as part of “The Love Hard Tour,” which begins on February 22 in Macon, Georgia, and ends on April 14 in Southaven, Mo.
Trey Songz, Jaheim, and K. Michelle will join Cole on the stage.
  • Who are you excited to see on stage in 2024?

