Katt Williams: Claims Ice Cube Asked Him To Write “Friday 4” Movie

The internet went crazy when Katt Williams appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast to discuss a “Friday” film franchise addition.

Shannon Sharpe asked Katt Williams if he would do another Friday movie. The 52-year-old comedian said there have been talks about making a “Friday 4,” and he discussed his contributions to the project.

“Cube already asked me to write it. I was supposed to have been writing it. This is what these guys are mad about,” said Katt.

Katt Williams also told Shannon Sharpe, “We lost some great people before this movie [Friday 4] could come out, regardless. So yes, there desperately needs to be one. But we miss John Witherspoon in a way that can’t really be quantified. And the Chris Tucker we got now is ‘Epstein Island’ Chris Tucker.”

Who do you think should star in “Friday 4?”