Cincinnati: Bengals Ja’Marr Chase & Trey Hendrickson Voted To Pro Bowl Team

Published on January 4, 2024

Congrats to Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson.

They have been voted to the Pro Bowl team this year.

Via Fox19

This is the third time Chase and Hendrickson have been selected.

Chase led Cincinnati with 96 receptions for 1,197 yards and seven touchdowns. He set a career mark for receptions this season, the most for a Bengal since A.J. Green caught 98 in 2013.

He’s the eighth player in NFL history and the second Bengal to have 1,000 receiving yards in his first three seasons. He’s the fifth Bengal to make the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons, joining Bob Trumpy, Isaac Curtis, Cris Collinsworth and Green.

