Netflix: The Best Action Movies On Netflix

Published on January 4, 2024

The Best Action Movies on Netflix
If you are looking to get caught on some action-fueled movies, you’re in luck.
Netflix has several great action movies worth watching.
Some currently on the streaming app include The Batman, Bullet Train, Dune, Godzilla vs. King, Hardcore Henry, Gladiator, The Big 4, and more.
  • What are the five best action movies you ever watched?

