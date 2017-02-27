Illegal Voting Discovered in Ohio!

Welp it looks like President Trump was right about one thing, illegal voters have been discovered in Ohio. Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted found out through an investigation that not only were 385 people illegally registered to vote and 82 of them actually voted at least one time. Obviously not enough to prove that President Trump the popular vote though.
According to the State of Ohio Website,
- Since taking office in 2011, Secretary Husted has identified
- 821 non-U.S. Citizens on the state’s voter rolls including 291 in 2013, 145 in 2015 and 385 today.
- 126 non-U.S. Citizens who have cast at least one ballot in an Ohio election including 17 in 2013, 27 in 2015 and 82today.
- Since taking office in 2011, Secretary Husted has:
- Removed over 541,000 deceased Ohioans from the voter rolls
- Resolved 1.6 million duplicate registrations.
- Contacted over 1.65 million Ohioans who are eligible but unregistered to encourage them to register to vote.
- Launched an online change of address system to make keeping your voter registration up-to-date more convenient. 462,000 voters have used this system.
- Launched an online voter registration system in January 2017.
Illegally registered voters will be notified and asked to cancel their registration. They will have 30 days to do so, if not state and federal law enforcement officials will be notified.
