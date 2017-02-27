Illegal Voting Discovered in Ohio!

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Illegal Voting Discovered in Ohio!

1 hour ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Welp it looks like President Trump was right about one thing, illegal voters have been discovered in Ohio.  Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted found out through an investigation that not only were 385 people illegally registered to vote and 82 of them actually voted at least one time.  Obviously not enough to prove that President Trump the popular vote though.


According to the State of Ohio Website,

  • Since taking office in 2011, Secretary Husted has identified
    • 821 non-U.S. Citizens on the state’s voter rolls including 291 in 2013, 145 in 2015 and 385 today.
    • 126 non-U.S. Citizens who have cast at least one ballot in an Ohio election including 17 in 2013, 27 in 2015 and 82today.
  • Since taking office in 2011, Secretary Husted has:
    • Removed over 541,000 deceased Ohioans from the voter rolls
    • Resolved 1.6 million duplicate registrations.
    • Contacted over 1.65 million Ohioans who are eligible but unregistered to encourage them to register to vote.
    • Launched an online change of address system to make keeping your voter registration up-to-date more convenient. 462,000 voters have used this system.
    • Launched an online voter registration system in January 2017.

Illegally registered voters will be notified and asked to cancel their registration.  They will have 30 days to do so, if not state and federal law enforcement officials will be notified.



Famous Ohioans

25 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans


Source

illegal voting , Ohio

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 6 days ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 6 days ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 4 weeks ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos