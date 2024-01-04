Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe

During The Rickey Smiley Morning Show on Thursday (January 4), Smiley directly addressed Katt Williams’s remarks on the casting process for The Friday After Next. In the film, Williams played the role of Money Mike, while Smiley portrayed the criminally-minded Santa Claus. Williams refuted Smiley’s account of the roles, claiming that Smiley initially lied about the lead role assignment.

“I had no reason to lie about that,” said Rickey. “They added that whole pimp twist to that character, which was actually a better decision and made it funnier. There was no way in the hell I could have executed that role like that and I’m glad that they made that decision.”

Smiley also addressed another contentious point brought up by Williams, specifically the claim that if they were to collaborate on a project, Smiley would have to wear a dress. Williams suggested that Smiley is a “believable actor” in such roles. Smiley, disregarding the importance of Williams’s contract terms, emphasized that playing diverse characters, including women, doesn’t diminish his manhood. Instead, he sees it as a means to provide for his family.

“We genuinely wish Katt Williams nothing but the best,” Smiley added, emphasizing how he and his family are navigating through a challenging period as they approach the first anniversary of his son’s passing during this “crazy time.”

