Cincinnati: Spectrum Customers Can Get Disney+ For Free

Spectrum Customers Can Get Disney+ for Free
If you’re a Spectrum TV Select customer, you can watch Disney+ for free.
Today, it was announced that an ad-supported version of Disney+ is available for all Select TV tier customers for free.
The Basic option of Disney+ became an option on Spectrum after the blackout of Disney channels on Spectrum’s network.
Charter plans to provide customers access to ESPN+ in the coming months if that’s not enough.
- What are your thoughts on streaming services versus cable these days?
