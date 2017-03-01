Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Brandy Classily Throws Shade At Ex-Friend Selita Ebanks

Clapback queen, honey.

12 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Republic Records Private GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty


These days, Brandy makes headlines for being shady than she does for her music — but this time around, her clap back may be warranted.

An Instagram fan page dedicated to the singer posted a collage photo of Brandy hanging with model Selita Ebanks, and more photos of Ebanks with a couple of Brandy’s ex boyfriends. Back in 2010, the songstress briefly dated Terrence J until they called it quits in the fall of 2011. Just one year later, he began dating Brandy’s “friend” Selita.

More recently, Ebanks is rumored to be dating Brandy’s ex Ryan Press, after the two have been spotted out and about, including at the 2016 Wireless Festival.

Hey friend! @4everbrandy Pass me them leftovers I'm thirsty. #enobankpressed #pressoff

A post shared by 👑 (@thatbitchbrandy) on

The IG collage pic’s caption read, “Hey friend! @4everbrandy Pass me them leftovers I’m thirsty. #enobankpressed #pressoff.”  Brandy wasted no time commenting, “@thatbitchbrandy secret to life… be yourself, everyone else is already taken.”

No tea, no shade.

Trey Songz, Ray J, Brandy & More At Toxic Day Party (PHOTOS)

14 photos Launch gallery

Trey Songz, Ray J, Brandy & More At Toxic Day Party (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Trey Songz, Ray J, Brandy & More At Toxic Day Party (PHOTOS)

Trey Songz, Ray J, Brandy & More At Toxic Day Party (PHOTOS)

Brandy , Couple , friends , Instagram , selita ebanks , Terrence J

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 week ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 week ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos