Brandy Classily Throws Shade At Ex-Friend Selita Ebanks

These days, Brandymakes headlines for being shady than she does for her music — but this time around, her clap back may be warranted.
An Instagram fan page dedicated to the singer posted a collage photo of Brandy hanging with model Selita Ebanks, and more photos of Ebanks with a couple of Brandy’s ex boyfriends. Back in 2010, the songstress briefly dated Terrence J until they called it quits in the fall of 2011. Just one year later, he began dating Brandy’s “friend” Selita.
The IG collage pic’s caption read, “Hey friend! @4everbrandy Pass me them leftovers I’m thirsty. #enobankpressed #pressoff.” Brandy wasted no time commenting, “@thatbitchbrandy secret to life… be yourself, everyone else is already taken.”