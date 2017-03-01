Brandy Classily Throws Shade At Ex-Friend Selita Ebanks

These days, Brandy makes headlines for being shady than she does for her music — but this time around, her clap back may be warranted.

An Instagram fan page dedicated to the singer posted a collage photo of Brandy hanging with model Selita Ebanks, and more photos of Ebanks with a couple of Brandy’s ex boyfriends. Back in 2010, the songstress briefly dated Terrence J until they called it quits in the fall of 2011. Just one year later, he began dating Brandy’s “friend” Selita.

Baes are coming out of the closet today! Looks like #SelitaEbanks & #RyanPress are an item! #HappyValentinesDay #UpscaleLifestyle #UpscaleMagazine A post shared by Upscale Magazine (@upscalemagazine) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:11pm PST

More recently, Ebanks is rumored to be dating Brandy’s ex Ryan Press, after the two have been spotted out and about, including at the 2016 Wireless Festival.

Hey friend! @4everbrandy Pass me them leftovers I'm thirsty. #enobankpressed #pressoff A post shared by 👑 (@thatbitchbrandy) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:41pm PST

The IG collage pic’s caption read, “Hey friend! @4everbrandy Pass me them leftovers I’m thirsty. #enobankpressed #pressoff.” Brandy wasted no time commenting, “@thatbitchbrandy secret to life… be yourself, everyone else is already taken.”

No tea, no shade.