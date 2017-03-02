Features
KATHERINE JACKSON MY NEPHEW SET UP HIDDEN CAMERAS ALL AROUND HER HOUSE

9 hours ago

Katherine Jackson arriving at court during the earlier Conrad Murray trial is seeking damages agains

Katherine Jackson says her nephew is not just stealing money from her – he’s also secretly monitoring her every move around her own home with hidden cameras and microphones.

Jermaine and Rebbie — and several friends and attorneys all filed declarations to support her elderly abuse claims against Trent Lamar Jackson. In docs, the 86-year-old Katherine says Lamar copied the key to her bedroom door, and she thinks he has the whole house wired for sound and video.

She says the only place she can have a private conversation is in my bathroom pretending to use the restroom to make a call –

Katherine adds she tends to get dressed in her closet out of fear Trent will walk in on her.

 

Source TMZ

