Remy Ma Drops ‘Another One’ on Nicki [diss song]

Photo by

Entertainment
Trending
Home > Entertainment

Remy Ma Drops ‘Another One’ on Nicki [diss song]

4 hours ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Nicki you had one job and that was to answer Remy Ma….we it’s too late Remy is done waiting and dropped ‘Another One’ on Nicki

‘Another One’ is the follow up to ‘Shether’ that was dropped less than a week ago and broke the internet.  Don’t sleep on Remy check out all the savage lines you should know from ‘Shether’ here.


In the meantime anybody heard from Nicki yet?

Related Stories:

What Made Remy Ma Come for Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Silence After Remy Ma Beef

Ebro Addresses Why His Name Was Mentioned In Remy’s Shether Verse!!

Remy Ma – Shether (Nicki Minaj Diss)


The Best Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj Memes

23 photos Launch gallery

The Best Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj Memes

Continue reading The Best Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj Memes

The Best Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj Memes


Source

 

another ones , nicki minaj , Remy Ma , Shether

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 1 week ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 1 week ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 4 weeks ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos