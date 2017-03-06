Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Meet St. Jude Patient Jordyn

52 mins ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment

Jordyn: age 11, acute lymphoblastic leukemia (blood cancer)

Jordyn - St. Jude

Source: St. Jude

Jordyn is an 11-year-old gymnast with Olympic dreams – and the talent and dedication to excel. She has earned over 90 medals and been a state champion four times.

But since 2014, Jordyn has been channeling her determination into a different challenge: fighting acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Days after her diagnosis, she was referred to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “We knew St. Jude was the best place for childhood cancer,” said Jordyn’s mom. “We knew that when families go to St. Jude, they have no worries. They’re going to be taken care of.” Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

Jordyn’s two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy treatment is going well enough that her St. Jude doctors have cleared her to return to gymnastics on a limited basis. “Jordyn is passionate about being athletic,” said her mom. “She’s passionate about saying, hey, this happened to me, but I’m going to bounce back.”

Click HERE to Donate to the St. Jude Radiothon

Press play below to watch Jordyn tell her story…

Jordyn , Radiothon , St. Jude

Also On 100.3:

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

28 photos Launch gallery

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Continue reading Meet St. Jude Patient Jordyn

The Best Golden Globe Red Carpet Looks Of All Time

Award season officially begins this weekend! Sunday, January 10th, 2016 is the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards.  It airs at 8PM EST on NBC. Can’t wait until Sunday? View our gallery for the most stunning Golden Globe red carpet looks of all time!    

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 2 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 2 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 2 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 2 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 3 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 4 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos