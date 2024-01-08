100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Nia Long Will Get $32,500 A Month In Child Support Following Custody Settlement

Nia Long has to be happy with her custody settlement.

Long and her ex, Ime Udoka, have finally settled their custody battle, and the actress will get $32,500 a month in child support.

The former couple will share joint custody of their 12-year-old son.

Udoka’s monthly disposable income is reportedly $465,804, and since their son resides with Long 95% of the

time, the payment for child support would be $56,389, but the parties agreed on $32,500 monthly.