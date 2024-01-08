CLOSE
Nia Long Will Get $32,500 A Month In Child Support Following Custody Settlement
Nia Long has to be happy with her custody settlement.
Long and her ex, Ime Udoka, have finally settled their custody battle, and the actress will get $32,500 a month in child support.
The former couple will share joint custody of their 12-year-old son.
Udoka’s monthly disposable income is reportedly $465,804, and since their son resides with Long 95% of the
time, the payment for child support would be $56,389, but the parties agreed on $32,500 monthly.
- If you share custody of a child, what is the hardest part of it for you?
More from 100.3
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
Year In Review: Notable Black People Whose Deaths Sent Shockwaves Through 2023
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
OHIO: John Legend Releases New Single 'Don't Need To Sleep'