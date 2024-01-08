Listen Live
Fa Sho Celebrity News

Nia Long: Will Get $32,500 A Month In Child Support Following Custody Settlement

Nia Long: Will Get $32,500 A Month In Child Support Following Custody Settlement

Published on January 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Urban One Honors
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Nia Long Will Get $32,500 A Month In Child Support Following Custody Settlement
Nia Long has to be happy with her custody settlement.
Long and her ex, Ime Udoka, have finally settled their custody battle, and the actress will get $32,500 a month in child support.
The former couple will share joint custody of their 12-year-old son.
Udoka’s monthly disposable income is reportedly $465,804, and since their son resides with Long 95% of the
time, the payment for child support would be $56,389, but the parties agreed on $32,500 monthly.
  • If you share custody of a child, what is the hardest part of it for you?

RELATED TAGS

get Nia Long will

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close