Cincinnati: Bengals Get The Win Against The Browns

Congrats to the Cincinnati Bengals they got a big win over the Cleveland Browns in the Battle of Ohio game.
Unfortunately, with the win the Bengals are still out of the playoffs this year.
Via Fox19
Running back Joe Mixon scored the game’s first two touchdowns in the first quarter and got 1,000 rushing yards for the season.
Minutes into the second quarter, rookie wideout Andrei Iosivas brought in the third touchdown and kicker Evan “Money Mac” McPherson booted the extra point. Later in the second quarter, McPherson kicked three more.
https://x.com/Bengals/status/1744067540731781271?s=20
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
Year In Review: Notable Black People Whose Deaths Sent Shockwaves Through 2023
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
OHIO: John Legend Releases New Single 'Don't Need To Sleep'