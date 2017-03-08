Entertainment
Meet St. Jude Patient Bryce

Written By: Nia Noelle

11 hours ago
Bryce: age 4, sickle cell disease

It was originally a sunny, celebratory day, shortly after his parents brought baby Bryce home from the hospital. But the day turned dark when a knock at their door brought life-changing news. Bryce had been diagnosed with sickle cell disease.

Adrienne and Bruce, parents of Bryce, were fearful for his future. “I was just in panic mode, in shock,” said Adrienne. Then they got the call from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital where Bryce was offered ongoing care for sickle cell disease. At St. Jude, everything changed. Bryce’s treatment has included a daily penicillin regimen, and when he was 1 year old,

the addition of a drug called hydroxyurea.

“The plan was strategically outlined to let me know we are all in it as a team, and St. Jude is committed to my son’s outcome and well-being,” Adrienne explained. “There’s a real possibility we could see a cure for sickle cell during Bryce’s lifetime, and that’s priceless for us.”

Bryce, now 4, is a joyful and energetic kiddo. He loves books and puzzles and has a sweet relationship with older sister Chloe.

Adrienne, Bruce and Chloe all come to St. Jude to support Bryce for each of his checkups. When it comes to his care, it’s a family affair. And families, like Bryce’s, never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“To be able to just get my son here and not think about how we will pay for it, it just takes so much weight off of my family,” said Adrienne. “To the St. Jude supporters, thank you for your commitment to finding a cure. Being involved with St. Jude through Bryce, I see the magnitude of what your donations and contributions accomplish.”

Press play below to watch Jordyn tell her story…

