Krayzie Bone Returns To Stage For First Time Since Life-Threatening Health Scare
Krayzie Bone is finally in good health.
The rapper recently returned to the stage for the first time since suffering a major health scare last year.
The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony legend performed with the rest of the group at halftime during the NFL game between the Los Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos on Sunday (January 7th).
Bizzy Bone, the youngest member of the group, uploaded a clip of the group performing and said: “It is always good to see @krayzie_bone on the big screen nowadays. Bone Thugs n Harmony
looking real good right about now.”
