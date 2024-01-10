100.3 Featured Video CLOSE

Meta Will Restrict Suicide, Eating Disorder Content From Teens

Meta says it will restrict teenage users from viewing content dealing with suicide, eating disorders, or other potentially harmful topics.

The company says teen Facebook and Instagram users will be shielded from sensitive content, even if shared by someone they follow.

Direct searches for those topics will lead to “expert resources for help.”

The changes are expected to roll out in the coming months.