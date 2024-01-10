Listen Live
Cincy

Meta: Will Restrict Suicide, Eating Disorder Content From Teens

Meta: Will Restrict Suicide, Eating Disorder Content From Teens

Published on January 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2024 Urban One Honors
Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage 2024 Graphics
100.3 Featured Video
CLOSE
Meta Will Restrict Suicide, Eating Disorder Content From Teens
Meta says it will restrict teenage users from viewing content dealing with suicide, eating disorders, or other potentially harmful topics.
The company says teen Facebook and Instagram users will be shielded from sensitive content, even if shared by someone they follow.
Direct searches for those topics will lead to “expert resources for help.”
The changes are expected to roll out in the coming months.
  • How have you talked to your children about the dangers they can encounter online?

More from 100.3

100.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close