Gun Fire on Central State University Campus and Wilberforce

Photo by

Entertainment
Breaking
Home > Entertainment

Gun Fire on Central State University Campus and Wilberforce

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted 2 hours ago
Leave a comment


March 13th around 9pm gun fire on the campus of Central State University and Wilberforce causing a complete shut down of both campuses.

At the time no other further details were provided.

 


Famous Ohioans

24 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Gun Fire on Central State University Campus and Wilberforce

Famous Ohioans

Central State University , gun fire , lock down , wilberforce

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Bronzeville
Trending
‘Bronzeville’ Ep. 3: The Copeland Gang Investigates A…
 3 weeks ago
Trump On Track To Surpass Obama In Travel Expenses
 3 weeks ago
Pregnant With Twins: Beyonce Shows Off Her Belly…
 1 month ago
Obama Disagrees with President Trump’s Executive Order on Immigration
 1 month ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 2 months ago
Charleston Shooter Dylan Roof Sentenced to Death
 2 months ago
Year In Review Graphic
Vote On The Top 100 Songs of 2016
 2 months ago
LaTavia Roberson Blasts PEOPLE Magazine Over ‘Bitter’ Destiny’s…
 3 months ago
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
A Petition Is Calling For R Kelly To…
 3 months ago
Breaking: Active Shooter Alert on Ohio State Campus [VIDEO]
 4 months ago
The UCSF Concert For Kids Featuring Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars 24K Magic Shut Down France Music Awards!
 4 months ago
The Street Walker’s National Anthem
 5 months ago
New John Legend “Love Me Now” [video]
 5 months ago
Angry Woman Sets a Vehicle She Thought Was…
 6 months ago
Photos