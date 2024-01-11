CLOSE
Mariah Carey Revealed How Many People She Has Been Intimate With And The Number Is Shocking
Mariah Carey shared one of her most personal details when she said how many people she had been intimate with. The number shocked folks.
“I haven’t had that many, but there has been a variety pack. I’ve only been with five people in my life, so I’m kind of a prude, honestly, compared to most others in the field,” Carey told Cosmopolitan in 2019.
Mariah married music executive Tommy Mottola from June 5, 1993, until March 5, 1998. Then, she married Nick Cannon from April 30, 2008, until November 2016.
- Do you worry about the number of people the person you date has been with?
