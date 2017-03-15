Amber Alert Update: 10-month-old boy is safe!

A statewide search Amber Alert disturbed a lot of sleep this morning after 10-month-old, Winston Ramey was found safe.

His 27-year-old father, James Christopher Ramey is now in custody and is being held as a suspect for his mother’s death that took place earlier.

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Friday 7pm-9pm & Tuesday – Friday 2am-4am on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: