Lawyers For Cop Who Killed Philando Castile Question Reliability Of Witnesses

Lawyers also tried to take the attention away from the victim Castile by requesting a change of venue for the trial.

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 2 hours ago
The defense team for the St. Anthony, Minnesota cop who killed Philando Castile asked prosecutors Tuesday to turn over any evidence supporting any biased or unreliable witnesses, reports the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

From the Minneapolis Star Tribune:

The motion, which does not cite specific incidents of possible bias or directly question an individual’s credibility, asked that a judge order the Ramsey County attorney’s office to comply without arguing the matter in a motion hearing.

The defense also asked for “information known to the government which is favorable to the defense, whether or not technically admissible in court, and which is material to the issues of guilt and/or punishment.”

Yanez, 29, a St. Anthony police officer, was charged Nov. 16 with second-degree manslaughter and two felony counts of dangerous discharge of a firearm in the death of Castile, 32, during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights on July 6, and for endangering Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her 4-year-old daughter, who were in the car.

Lawyers for Yanez also filed a motion for a change of venue, alleging that their client will not be able to have a fair trial, reports CBS Minnesota.

SOURCE: Minneapolis Star TribuneCBS Minnesota

Black people and police brutality , Philando Castile , philando castile murder case , Philando Castile trial

