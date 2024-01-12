Listen Live
Beyoncé: Reportedly Set To Perform A Tina Turner Tribute At The Grammys

Published on January 12, 2024

Beyoncé Reportedly Set To Perform A Tina Turner Tribute At The Grammys
The Grammys are around the corner and rumor has it that Beyoncé has something special planned.
The superstar is believed to be preparing to honor the legendary Tina Turner.
The iconic performer passed away last year at the age of 83.
  • What are your thoughts on Bey doing a Tina Turner tribute?

