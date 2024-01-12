CLOSE
Beyoncé Reportedly Set To Perform A Tina Turner Tribute At The Grammys
The Grammys are around the corner and rumor has it that Beyoncé has something special planned.
The superstar is believed to be preparing to honor the legendary Tina Turner.
The iconic performer passed away last year at the age of 83.
- What are your thoughts on Bey doing a Tina Turner tribute?
More from 100.3
-
100.3 July 4th BBQ Mixer
-
Ron Isley’s Salt & Pepper Swag Has Aunties Ready To Risk It All
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Doja Cat And SZA Are Intergalactic Queens In ‘Kiss Me More’
-
Meet Ronald Isley's Wife, Kandy Johnson Isley, Who is Thirty-Five Years Younger Than Him
-
5 Reasons Janet Jackson Is Undoubtedly The Queen Of Pop
-
OHIO: John Legend Releases New Single 'Don't Need To Sleep'
-
Sza Enlists Justin Bieber And Woody McClain As Her Eye Candy In ‘Snooze’ Video