Michael Jackson Biopic Sets April 2025 Release At Lionsgate
Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming biopic about Michael Jackson will begin production later this month.
‘Michael’ now has an April 2025 release date set.
Lionsgate will handle distribution in the U.S. while Universal will handle the film’s release internationally.
The biopic takes over a spot previously held by “The Exorcist: Deceiver,” which Universal has now removed from the slate due to director David Gordon Green’s departure from the project over
scheduling conflicts.
According to Lionsgate, the film will cover all aspects of Jackson’s life, though it is unclear how — or even if — it will address the many controversies involving the late music icon, given that the biopic is being made in conjunction with his estate, which has defended him against accusations of sexually abusing children. Those accusations were returned to the public discourse thanks to the 2019 HBO documentary Leaving Neverland.
- What was the last biopic that you watched, and would you recommend it?
